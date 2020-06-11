A man suspected of leaving a crash after hitting and killing a pedestrian last week has turned himself in to Colorado Springs police, authorities said Thursday.
Police said Michael Estrada, 40, was identified as a suspect in the June 2 death of Edward Montelongo, 55. About 9 p.m., officers found Montelongo dead near North Academy Boulevard and Village Seven Road. He was crossing northbound traffic lanes of North Academy when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.
The driver fled the crash.
On Wednesday, Estrada turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for him, authorities said. He was booked in the El Paso County Jail and faces charges related to leaving a fatal crash, police said.
Montelongo was the 10th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At the same time last year, there were 16.