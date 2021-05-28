A 23-year-old man was arrested in the death of a 60-year-old whose body was found last week near West Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police announced Friday.
Police say they didn't have to look hard for the suspect, identified as Lakoda Smith. He was already behind bars at the El Paso County jail in an unrelated case, police said.
The victim, identified by authorities as 60-year-old Clinton Richard Stamp, was found in field near the 3300 block of Fillmore Ridge Heights May 22 around 8:30 p.m. with "signs of obvious trauma," police said.
No details on what led to the killing or what killed Stamp have been released. Police said an official cause of death will be released later by the El Paso County coroner.
Stamp's death is the 17th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year police had 20 homicide investigations.
Colorado Springs Police Department encouraged those with information to call 719-444-7000. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.