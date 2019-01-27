One suspect is in custody after a standoff in Denver's Baker neighborhood ended shortly after a home at the scene went up in flames Sunday evening. 

Details about the fire and what caused it are scarce at this time, but the fire - near 6th Avenue and Inca Street - is in the same area where Denver police have been focused all day after two officers were shot and injured early Sunday afternoon. 

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m. - about a half hour after a home at the scene was on fire. That suspect's name and condition have not been released.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

