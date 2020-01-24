Prosecutors on Thursday filed 41 counts against a man accused of stabbing eight people during a mile-and-a-half rampage in Colorado Springs.

Rene Miller, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing and lesser offenses in the Jan. 13 attacks, in which he allegedly asked people, “Do you love God?” before attacking those who said “no.”

Authorities are also seeking sentence enhancers that could tack on additional prison time if Miller is convicted.

The defendant, with slicked-back hair and a neatly trimmed beard, said nothing during a brief court appearance. He wore an orange jail jumpsuit and sported on his right forearm a tattoo of a five-pointed star surrounded by a circle. The symbol, known as a pentagram, has a centuries-long history but is commonly associated with Wiccanism, or pagan nature worship, rather than Christianity.

Miller’s attorney, public defender Amelia Blyth, asked to postpone bond arguments for a later date and did not request a mental health examination for Miller. He remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Robin Chittum scheduled a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.

Victims of the stabbing spree described bizarre encounters in which a knife-wielding man quizzed them whether they were Christians.

Those who professed their faith were spared after receiving a crude blessing — the assailant licked his finger and used his saliva to make a cross on their foreheads — before continuing his rampage, authorities said.

To at least one man, the assailant identified himself as Jesus.

The stabbings began about 12:30 a.m. at Colorado Avenue and Limit Street and ended 1.4 miles away, when the assailant was disarmed and detained by one of his victims near Tony’s, a bar in the 300 block of North Tejon Street.

That man, stabbed twice in the ribs, told The Gazette he pried the assailant’s hand from the weapon, finger by finger, putting an end to the attacks.

None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

One person was treated at Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs and released. Seven others were treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, and all but two were released within a day. On Thursday, the last of the stabbing victims was released, said spokeswoman Cary Vogrin.