A man tried to hijack an elderly couple's car outside Walmart three days before plowing his pickup truck through at least a dozen cars as he fled sheriff's deputies, authorities said Tuesday.

Caleb Miles, 21, is being held on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery and crimes against at risk persons, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.

Miles, whose first name is also listed as Kaleb in court documents, approached the couple Oct .15 as they unloaded groceries into their car in the Walmart parking lot, 1725 N. Union Blvd., police said. When they refused, Miles fired into the rear bumper of their car and fled.

"This idiot tried to kill me," the male victim told Gazette news partner KKTV. "We had just finished shopping for groceries and I was coming back to the car and I started to put the groceries in the car and my wife, she headed back to take the shopping cart back and we saw this guy approach me ... As he got closer to me I realized he was holding a shotgun."

At the time, police couldn't identify Miles, whose face was covered during the attempted carjacking.

Three days later, Miles was seen stealing gasoline from a woman's car in the Safeway parking lot on McLaughlin Road, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

After dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen, sheriff’s deputies started to chase the truck, the Sheriff’s Office said. Four sheriff’s vehicles were involved in the chase, hitting speeds up to 60 mph.

Authorities said Miles and Brooke Macklin, also in the pickup, fled from East Blaney Road and Garret Road, in eastern El Paso County, all the way to Austin Bluffs Parkway, crossing jurisdictional lines between the county and the city of Colorado Springs.

After causing three crashes along Austin Bluff Parkway, Miles and Macklin were pried from the pickup’s cab by deputies at North Academy Boulevard, a witness’s cellphone video shows.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies knew both suspects and were looking for them earlier that day based on information they received that linked the duo to violent crimes throughout the county.

Miles had several open warrants, including felony vehicular eluding, theft, obstruction, criminal mischief, driving under restraint, license plate violations, criminal trespassing, violation of bail bond conditions and multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, the Sheriff’s Office said. Days later, he faced additional charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment, reckless driving and domestic violence.

Following his arrest , Colorado Springs police detectives identified Miles as the suspect in the Oct. 15 incident.

Miles remains in custody at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. His bond was set at $498,000, jail records show.