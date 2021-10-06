Nicholas Tumblin, the man police say is the a suspect in a pair of shooting that took place in Pueblo late last month, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Mexico, officials with the Pueblo Police Department said.
Tumblin, 31, is wanted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following two shootings that took place in Pueblo on Sept. 27, one of which led to the death of 36-year-old Eric Trujillo.
At 2:36 a.m. that Monday, police say they found Trujillo in the 200 block of East 3rd Street with a gunshot wound. Trujillo was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
About two hours later, Pueblo police officers found another man who had suffered a gunshot wound at Sancho's Bar & Grill at 628 E. 4th St., police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment where he is listed as stable, but a condition was not given.
Investigation led police detectives to identify Tumblin as the primary suspect in both shootings. Police issued a warrant for his arrest Friday.