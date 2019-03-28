Police are looking for James W. Hanlon, 53, who is believed to be the shooter that left one man dead on a road near University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.
Hanlon is considered to be armed and dangerous. The public should not confront Hanlon if they see him, but call police if you have any information on his whereabouts. Police issued an active warrant Thursday for Hanlon's arrest on charges of first degree murder.
Hanlon is described as 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said Hanlon could be driving a dark blue 2018 Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado license plate reading CCW-619.
A man was found dead Wednesday in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive with gunshot wounds about 6:30 p.m.
The age and the name of the victim have not been released.