Pueblo police have identified a suspect in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street. They found a deceased man and a woman with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a hospital.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Austin Aragon “based on information obtained during the investigation,” according to police. Aragon is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, according to police.