The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man fatally shot during a confrontation with law enforcement in southeast Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Benjamin Annaboli, 37, was shot at least once by Colorado Springs police after he brandished a gun while officers tried to arrest him in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Annaboli, a violent felon, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and parole officers with the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a news release. He had a warrant for his arrest in Jefferson County and faced charges related to felony menacing, court records show.

Police found Annaboli sitting in a vehicle parked in a Super 8 parking lot.

As officers tried to arrest Annaboli, he fled in his vehicle before trying to escape on foot by running toward the front door of the hotel.

When officers deployed a police dog, Annaboli brandished a handgun, according to the release. At least one city police officer fired at Annaboli, who died after being rushed to a hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has yet to release Annaboli's cause and manner of death.