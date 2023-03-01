A suspect from San Jose, Calif., was arrested on seven outstanding warrants for sexual assault in north Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m. they received a tip regarding the suspect’s location near the 2222 block of N. Nevada Ave. The suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Through further investigative work, authorities were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle, and the suspect was discovered shortly after, police said.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and is awaiting extradition back to California.