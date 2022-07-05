A man was taken to the hospital with multiple knife injuries after a stabbing near the 2900 block of N. Nevada Avenue Monday night, police said.

At around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found the injured victim in the bathroom of a business.

A person had stabbed him with a large knife during an argument surrounding a previous theft incident involving the two parties before fleeing the scene, the victim told police.

Officials did not release the identities of either party. Police said the suspect is known to the victim and is not believed to be a threat to the community.

