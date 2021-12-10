A man died after exchanging gunfire with police in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard Friday morning, Colorado Springs police said.

Police responded to a parking lot next to 24 Hour Fitness around 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious van.

Officers tried to contact a man in the van. The man then exited the vehicle and fired a gun at officers, police said.

At least one officer returned fire before the man barricaded himself inside the van.

Officers called for additional units, support from the police department’s tactical enforcement team and negotiators, police said.

Before those units arrived, the suspect called the dispatch center and said he was armed and going to kill officers, police said.

The suspect then shot at officers again and at least one officer returned fire, police said.

After additional units arrived on scene, officers approached the vehicle and found the suspect dead.

No officers were injured, police said.

A man who lives in a nearby apartment complex said he woke up around 3 a.m. to the sound of gunshots.

He said he heard three shots followed by another three-shot burst before he heard voices yelling.

The resident said that about an hour later he heard another six shots, followed by silence.

Jarrod Gipson, an employee at 24 Hour Fitness, said he arrived at work around 4:40 a.m. and saw police vehicles swarming the parking lot.

When Gipson went in the building he saw at least one SWAT officer inside.

It was the second fatal shooting involving Colorado Springs police in three days. On Wednesday, a burglary suspect was shot dead after confronting responding officers with a knife near South Union Boulevard and the Martin Luther King Bypass.