A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday near Motor City just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m. at 340 Crestone Lane, according to police.

The suspect was killed, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Since it is a shooting involving a Colorado Springs police officer, the Sheriff's Office has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

This was the second fatal shooting early Saturday. About four hours earlier, a man was killed outside of Club La Casota in the 400 block of South Circle Drive.

If the slaying at the nightclub is ruled a homicide, these shootings would be the second and third of the year.

A man was killed just over a year ago about three blocks away. Benjamin Sharkey, 30, had been out of prison for 12 days when he was killed at an apartment

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

