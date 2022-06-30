One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

At around 3:20 p.m., officers located a woman with a gunshot wound on a dirt road approximately 300 yards east of the 4500 block of Dillon Drive. Police said a male suspect was no longer on scene.

About 400 yards south of the woman's location, officers said they spotted the armed suspect, who immediately opened fire when officers approached him in their patrol car.

One officer was injured when one round shattered the patrol car's passenger window. Two officers returned fire, officials said, and shot the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved.

Police said the female was taken to a local hospital and both officers were treated for minor injuries.

This is the third officer-involved shooting involving Pueblo Police this week. Gazette news partner KKTV reported police reactions to the statistic.

“It’s concerning for me,” Sgt. Ortega said when reporters brought up this was the second officer-involved shooting in two days. “I’m worried about my coworkers.”

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team led by the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.