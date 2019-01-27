DENVER — Denver police officers are on the lookout for a suspect believed to have broken into the state Capitol overnight into Sunday and damaged several busts therein.
According to the Denver Police Department, law enforcement found out about the break-in after a fire alarm call to the Denver Fire Department - despite there being no fire.
Police said it's unclear how the suspect broke in; no information about the suspect was made available as of this writing. No one is in custody for the vandalism at the Capitol.
