The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a good Samaritan's vehicle after asking the victim to help him jump-start his truck earlier this month.

In a post on social media Monday afternoon, law enforcement said the incident occurred near Peak Innovation Parkway and South Powers Boulevard, north of Bluestem Prairie Open Space, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The suspect, described as a white male between the ages of 50-60 with a red-haired goatee, asked the victim to drive him to a white Ford F-350, the Sheriff's Office said. While the victim was in the F-350 aiding the suspect, the suspect stole the victim's car, a blue 1994 Ford Ranger with the license plate ASHX84.

The Ford F-350 truck was reported stolen out of Monument on Sept. 4, officials said. A search of the truck by law enforcement yielded a receipt from a 7-Eleven, where they obtained security footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.