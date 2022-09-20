The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a good Samaritan's vehicle after asking the victim to help him jump-start his truck earlier this month.

In a post on social media Monday afternoon, law enforcement said the incident occurred near Peak Innovation Parkway and South Powers Boulevard, north of Bluestem Prairie Open Space, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

car thief 091022

Security footage from a 7-Eleven shows the suspect on Sept. 6, four days before stealing a car in south Colorado Springs.

The suspect, described as a white male between the ages of 50-60 with a red-haired goatee, asked the victim to drive him to a white Ford F-350, the Sheriff's Office said. While the victim was in the F-350 aiding the suspect, the suspect stole the victim's car, a blue 1994 Ford Ranger with the license plate ASHX84.

The Ford F-350 truck was reported stolen out of Monument on Sept. 4, officials said. A search of the truck by law enforcement yielded a receipt from a 7-Eleven, where they obtained security footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments