Colorado Springs police are searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside a southeast Colorado Springs home Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., callers reported a shooting on the 3600 block of El Morro Road, near Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road, police said. Residents in the area told officers that an unknown suspect drove by and fired shots into nearby vehicles and their home.

Police did not report any injuries.

The suspect's identity and motivation are unknown at this time.

