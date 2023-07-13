A pickup driver is at large after leaving a traffic crash in south Colorado Springs Thursday, police said.

Shortly after noon, police arrived to a crash in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue, just south of Interstate 25. Police said a vehicle had been traveling north when a vehicle turning left into a business parking lot from the southbound lanes crashed into it and caused it to hit a second vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The truck, identified as an "older model dark colored Ford F150," making the left turn reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made in the crash.