The suspect in an Aug. 19 shooting that left one man dead at a Kum & Go on Colorado Springs' east side was arrested after nearly two weeks on the run, Colorado Springs police announced Wednesday.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Brian Alford, at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after obtaining an arrest warrant for the shooting, officials said.

Police labeled the shooting as a homicide that killed Jeremy Diaz, 36, at the convenience store located near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Officials did not indicate whether the suspect was known to the victim. The suspect's motivation for the shooting is currently unknown.

Diaz was one of two homicide victims that weekend in the city, which saw six shootings. Diaz's death is the 32nd homicide investigation by police this year. At the same time last year, the department had investigated 22 homicides in Colorado Springs.

According to police, this is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.