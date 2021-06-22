Teller County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect yesterday after they say he intentionally rammed and temporarily disabled a deputy's vehicle from behind without provocation.
Deputies said 35-year-old Robert Anthony Leon made a looping turn to strike the back of the vehicle of the deputy, who was on patrol on Highway 24, at around 11:35 p.m., Monday, then fled the scene.
In a Tuesday press release, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said that Leon had been booked into the Teller County Jail, where he faced charges that included second-degree assault, driving under the influence, and vehicular eluding.
Police found Leon in the nearby Ute Chief Trailer Park in Woodland Park, where it was abandoned and had its headlights on, and where officers saw Leon standing on the roof of a trailer. Leon promptly jumped into another vehicle that he had nearby, and fled from the trailer park.
Teller County deputies, along with officers from the Colorado State Patrol and the Woodland Park Police Department, then pursued Leon out of the trailer park.
Leon led the pursuit onto eastbound lanes of Highway 24, where police chased him until around Crystola, where Leon attempted to brake-check a deputy's vehicle, struck the highway's guard rail, and bounced back into lanes of traffic, where officers swooped in to pin Leon's vehicle with their own.
After a short struggle between Leon and police inside the vehicle, deputies arrested Leon, and uncovered a stolen gun he had been concealing under his leg.
Officials said that deputies observed Leon was under the influence, but that nothing had yet been proved to that effect.
The original vehicle that Leon had used to ram the deputy's patrol car was also found to be taken out of Colorado Springs.
The deputy whose vehicle was struck sustained some minor injuries, but was able to call out to other deputies where Leon's vehicle, which was severely damaged in the collision, was headed. The deputy's patrol vehicle was temporarily disabled in the incident, as a result of sensors built into the car that shut down essential vehicle operations when a crash is detected.
Lt. Wes Walter said that the officer injured in the original incident had been admitted to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital shortly after the collision, but he had been released by around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Those who were injured in the struggle after Leon's vehicle was pinned, which included Leon and at least two other deputies, were treated on scene, Walter said.
"He was apprehended within an hour of the initial ram," Walter said.