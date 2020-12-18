Pueblo police were investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
There was a heavy police presence soon after 6 p.m. in an area off Highway 50 just east of I-25.
Early into the investigation police believe the shooting happened at Val U Stay Inn & Suites off of North Hudson Avenue. The Pueblo County coroner has identified the victim as David Robert Scott Tilley, 37, of Pueblo. Tilley died at the scene.
Thursday afternoon police announced the arrest of 46-year-old Mohamed Henry. Henry is suspected of first-degree murder.
