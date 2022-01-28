Police arrested a man they believe is connected to several armed robberies throughout Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument, authorities announced in a Friday press release.

Samuel Cordova-Barre, 19, was arrested Jan. 13 by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s tactical enforcement unit in the 5700 Block of South Carefree Circle, east of Homestead Park.

Cordova-Barre, according to the release, is accused of 10 counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted aggravated robbery, the release said.

Police believe he’s connected to multiple robberies throughout the Colorado Springs area between Dec. 11 and Jan. 13, with four of those robberies taking place Jan. 13. Most took place at hotels, inns, or suites; two took place at convenience stores.