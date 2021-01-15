Colorado Springs police arrested a man Friday suspected of killing a woman in a deadly shooting in Palmer Lake, officials said.
Jose Alfredo Romero, 35, faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Colorado 105, where Palmer Lake police and El Paso County sheriff's deputies found a woman dead of a gunshot wound. The victim's name was not released.
Romero was spotted Friday morning near 700 block of North Union Boulevard in central Colorado Springs, police said. Tactical officers and K9 dogs searched the area until they found him and took him into custody "without incident."
Anyone with information can call 719-520-6666.