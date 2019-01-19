A man suspected in a fatal shooting Friday at an apartment south of Colorado Springs was arrested later that night, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hours after deputies investigating a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Lashell Avenue found the body of a male, Colorado Springs SWAT officers arrested Emilio Esteban Espinoza, 31.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby did not way where and when the arrest was made. Espinoza, who had been described as armed and dangerous, did not resist, she said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Espinoza had three warrants open for his arrest for possession of a schedule I substance and introduction of contraband, violation of probation and accessory to a crime.
He was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery and third-degree assault.