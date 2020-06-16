A person was arrested Monday for after rear-ending a Cañon City police cruiser at a stoplight in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs were dispatched around 7 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of East Platte Avenue on reports of an accident. A suspect had hit a marked Cañon City police car stopped at a traffic light, then attempted to flee on foot and was detained by the police officer, according to Colorado Springs police.
The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence, in addition to charges relating to hit and run, police said.