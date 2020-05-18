A man was arrested early Monday after another man was found dead in a garage at a Cañon City home, police say.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person who was shot at 933 S. 3rd Street at about 9 p.m., where they found a dead white male in the garage.

Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Donahue of Cañon City early Monday.

According to detectives, there was a verbal disturbance between Donahue and the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, that resulted in the fatal shooting.

Donahue is the only suspect in the case, police said. He is being held at Fremont County Jail and facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and an outstanding warrant.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.