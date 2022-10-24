David Harris mugshot

David Harris.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

The suspect arrested following an investigation into two small fires set a day apart at a Colorado Springs Walmart has been identified as 43-year-old David Harris, according to Colorado Springs police.

Fire and police personnel responded to the first fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the 707 S. 8th St. store, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. On Friday morning, officials were dispatched again to the same store, where employees had extinguished the fire prior to their arrival. 

Harris was located at the New Hope Rescue animal shelter around 7 p.m. Friday. Police say the two fires could be related.

Customers and employees were evacuated both days and suffered no injuries. The store sustained smoke and minor fire damage, according to police.

walmart fire

Emergency crews respond to a fire at the Walmart store on *th Street. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments