LAKEWOOD — During the horrible crash that killed four drivers on Thursday, 17-year-old Isabel Witter could have been the fifth.
"I didn't see it coming from behind. I just heard it hit the cars next to me and it was about two or three feet to my left," Isabel said.
Just minutes before the fiery destruction, Isabel's car broke down right underneath the overpass at Denver West Boulevard and I-70. Fortunately, she was just a few cars in front of State Trooper Joshua Furman. Whether she calls it luck or fate or a second chance, Isabel is grateful that she was able to run to safety and avoid being the fifth fatal victim.
For more on this story, including video interviews with Furman and Witter, visit 9News.com.