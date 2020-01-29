A man accused of faking his own suicide to avoid prosecution for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter may be hiding out in Colorado, according to U.S. Marshals. Jacob Blair Scott, 43, is identified as a survivalist and veteran with extensive knowledge of the outdoors and likely the ability to live off of the grid.
Scott, who is from Mississippi, faces 14 counts including touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child. He is currently on the U.S. Marshals’ list of America’s ’15 Most Wanted’ fugitives.
Scott missed a court hearing while out of jail on bond.. His dingy was then found abandoned off the coast of Alabama with a gun and suicide note, though little evidence was present indicating an actual suicide. Scott had taken $45,000 out of a bank account prior to his disappearance with possible sightings since reported in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, and Louisiana.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Scott’s arrest.
Scott is described as 5-foot-10-inches, white, and approximately 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos that include images of a machete, a scorpion, and a compass with feathers.
Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals office at 1-877-WANTED-2.