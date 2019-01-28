Wildlife officers and volunteers fanned out across east Colorado Springs on Monday, armed with binoculars and clipboards, in an effort to gauge the size of the area’s deer population.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has surveyed urban deer in the city’s western half, but Monday marked the first time that surveyors ventured east of Interstate 25.
The results, which will take a few weeks to compile, are expected to help show how deer are distributed across the city. Fawn-to-doe and buck-to-doe ratios will shed some light on how local urban deer’s reproductive and survival rates compare with those of their wildland counterparts, officials say.
The survey comes as city officials cite an exploding population of mule deer as a hazard for drivers and a nuisance to some property owners. Urban deer not only have a higher risk of being hit by vehicles, but also are more vulnerable to disease outbreaks and sometimes starvation, wildlife officials say.
“We’re very much interested in getting some good data about how much of an issue we actually have,” City Councilman Andy Pico said, walking down a snowy residential street off Constitution Avenue. “You really can’t come up with a good management plan if you don’t know how many deer you have and where they are.”
City officials met with state and local experts for more than a year to discuss ways to cull the population, including trapping and sterilization. A tightly regulated urban hunting program, using bows and arrows instead of firearms, was deemed the most effective and financially viable option. But the city has tabled discussion of the issue, instead passing an ordinance that prohibits feeding wild animals in the city until a long-term solution is chosen.
For the survey, teams of two drove as many streets as they could in their city section in a few hours, counting deer as they went. Pico and his partner, assistant area wildlife manager Cody Wigner, spotted deer within minutes in their assigned space, north of Platte Avenue and east of Union Boulevard.
“They’re back in here for sure,” Wigner said just before they counted four deer munching vegetation by a shed in a backyard off Lazy R Lane. A fifth, a yearling buck, was tucked behind brush and pine trees a few homes down. All appeared unruffled by the chorus of barks coming from neighborhood dogs.
Within less than two hours, Wigner and Pico tallied 10 more: two fawns, distinguishable by their smaller snouts, ambled across Payton Circle near Brady Road. A few miles away, off Galley Road, three adult bucks and five younger males congregated in wooded grassland.
For years, Parks and Wildlife has surveyed deer populations on the Air Force Academy, national forest land and in other areas where hunting is licensed, said agency biologist Julie Stiver.
West-side deer were surveyed last year for the first time since 2004. The new assessment found about 90 fawns for every 100 does, compared with 30 to 50 fawns per 100 does typically found in the wild. About 70 bucks per 100 does were counted, compared with the 25 per 100 ratio common in the wild, Stiver said.
“These are urban deer. They didn’t follow the book we wrote on these guys,” Stiver told participants at Parks and Wildlife’s local office before they set out on the survey.
She cautioned volunteers that they might not see deer, but said that information is useful, too.
The survey can’t estimate the full population, she said, as that would require a major study.
“We may come out here, and we may see 10 percent of the population, or we may see 50 percent of the population,” Stiver said. “Really what we’re trying to do is get the largest sample size that we can.”