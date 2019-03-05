Traffic safety again topped the list of concerns among Coloradans, a recent public opinion survey shows.
The Colorado State Patrol's 2018 performance survey of 3,200 respondents, released Monday, found that communities across the state view the agency very favorably when it comes to communication, fair policing and trust, but not when it comes to traffic enforcement.
Public perception of safety on the roadway has "declined meaningfully" since the last time the survey was conducted in 2015, the report said, with 66 percent of respondents saying "traffic is worse than two years ago."
Just 51 percent of people described Colorado's highways as "very safe," causing a steep reduction in the average safety rating, which currently stands at 6.2. It is the first time the score has fallen below 7.1 since 2009.
"Ultimately, people respect what we do," Patrol spokesman Trooper Joshua Lewis said of the survey results, "but they want us to do our job, which is to go out there and make sure everyone traveling through Colorado is doing so as safe as possible."
The public also ranked traffic safety as the number one concern in a survey conducted by Colorado Springs Police last year. That year, traffic fatalities hit a record high with 48 deaths.
Aggressive, reckless and distracted driving seem to be the most worrisome behaviors on the roadway, patrol's survey said.
"Too many people are texting and talking on their cell phones," one respondent commented. "Too much traffic," another said.
At least 608 respondents said they've called patrol directly to report a concern, with 54 percent of people saying they were reporting aggressive or drunk driving, but those drivers said they were "least satisfied" with how their complaint was handled, giving patrol low marks for "helpfulness."
The agency said that those types of complaints are "harder" to track results for and report back to the caller, but a 2017 Gazette investigation found that, sometimes, low manpower means those calls aren't investigated at all.
At least 29 frightened motorists called patrol's, police's or the sheriff's emergency lines on Nov. 20 and 21, 2017, to report erratic driver Robert Ours as he screamed along I-25 and other major roadways at speeds up to 140 mph.
Stop him before he kills someone, the callers would warn. Hours later, he died after slamming head first into Ellicott school principal Diane Garduno, killing her and himself.
At the time, Patrol spokesman Rob Madden said there is not a lot troopers can do about aggressive drivers. They move so fast, that catching them comes down to "luck and timing" not procedure and skill, he said, and other times, they just don't have the staffing to send someone.
So while the patrol and other agencies were getting reports of Ours' dangerous driving as he moved throughout the county, no one was assigned to look for him for 12 hours, records obtained by The Gazette showed.
Other survey respondents recommended that patrol throw more support toward highway widening efforts and be stricter with traffic enforcement -- "no passing over solid white line, no 'cruising' in left lane without passing, commercial vehicle safety checks, crack down on road rage."
Col. Matthew Packard, the agency's chief, promised in the report to continue "proactive actions to provide additional safety awareness, efficiently manage traffic through the implementation of traffic incident management, and work with our partners to ensure the highway infrastructure is as safe as possible," but did not provide specifics about what those actions could look like.
Lewis said patrol is still working with partner agencies, including the Colorado Department of Transportation, to determine the most effective actions.
The survey was conducted online by OrgVitality, a third-party survey consulting firm.