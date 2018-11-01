A man was fatally shot early Thursday in a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage, police say.
The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the UMB parking lot near Cascade Avenue and Kiowa Street. The man, whose name has not been released, was given CPR but died in the garage, Colorado Springs police reported.
Shortly before the shooting, security camera footage showed several people getting out of two vehicles parked next to each other in the southeast corner of the parking garage, according to a nearby business owner who viewed the footage, but didn't want their name printed for fear of reprisals.
That's when some sort of commotion took place, and four people jumped into one vehicle and fled, driving away with one of the doors still open, the business owner said.
As the others fled, one person is seen lying on their back, with another person standing over them and making a phone call.
No arrests were announced Thursday.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 28th this year, the same number as last year at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.