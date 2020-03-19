United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is calling for “influencers” with large social media followings such as Kylie Jenner and Kevin Durant to stress the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of getting through to younger generations.

“What I really think we need to do ... (is) get our influencers, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying,” Adams said Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Durant, who is a member of the Nets, and Mitchell, who plays for the Utah Jazz, are among the NBA players who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Jenner, meanwhile, is one of the most popular Instagram personalities with 166 million followers. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wrote about the importance of social distancing Wednesday in a post on her Instagram story. “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” Jenner, 22, wrote.

Mitchell, meanwhile, wrote last week to his 3 million Instagram followers that he was listening to the orders given to him by medical professionals after his positive test.

