The month of August will kick off with a full moon, and in a big way.

The second of four supermoons, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, will be visible Tuesday, according to NASA.

The agency describes a supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to earth,” according to its website.

‘The Sturgeon Moon,’ a name developed by the Algonquian Tribe in the northeast United States, will rise just after 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, NASA said, but has appeared full since Monday morning, and will last through Thursday morning.

According to NASA, a second supermoon will be even closer to Earth on the night of Aug. 30, deemed a “blue moon” due to it being the second full moon in the same month.

The last time a full supermoon appeared in the night sky twice in the same month was in 2018, and experts say the anomaly won’t occur again until 2037.