The month of August will kick off with a full moon, and in a big way.
The second of four supermoons, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, will be visible Tuesday, according to NASA.
The agency describes a supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to earth,” according to its website.
‘The Sturgeon Moon,’ a name developed by the Algonquian Tribe in the northeast United States, will rise just after 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, NASA said, but has appeared full since Monday morning, and will last through Thursday morning.
According to NASA, a second supermoon will be even closer to Earth on the night of Aug. 30, deemed a “blue moon” due to it being the second full moon in the same month.
The last time a full supermoon appeared in the night sky twice in the same month was in 2018, and experts say the anomaly won’t occur again until 2037.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only