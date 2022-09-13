A town hall meeting to discuss the 8,000-seat, Sunset amphitheater that's been proposed for Colorado Springs' north side will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive.

Officials with developer Notes Live will be on hand to present the project's latest details.

The privately financed amphitheater at the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial center is proposed for southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard.

It's a proposal that still needs city approval — and faces opposition from some homeowners in the area.

Some homeowners have questions about parking, traffic and noise headaches they fear the amphitheater would bring.