It should be great picnic weather the rest of the week.

 Bryan Oller
Sunny weather without the scorching hot temperatures will close the week in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts Friday’s high temperature will reach 84 degrees, the coolest temperature for the weekend.

Weekend temperatures will hover near the high 90s, with Saturday’s high temperature forecast to reach 90 degrees and Sunday’s high temperature forecast to reach 89 degrees.

Chances of rain are not likely throughout the weekend.

Temperatures at the start of the work week will mirror weekend temperatures, with highs of 87 degrees and 89 degrees predicted for Monday and Tuesday.

Reporter

Haley Candelario is a news intern for summer 2018. She is expected to graduate from Colorado State University in fall 2019 with a degree in journalism and media communications.