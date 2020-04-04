Sunny weather over the weekend is forecast to continue into the start of the work week for Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 54, with tame wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph, the weather service said. Temperatures could drop to the low 30s Saturday night.

Isolated and spotty showers could be possible over the Pikes Peak Region's high terrain Saturday night, a weather report read.

The high temperature on Sunday is expected to rise to 68 degrees, and continue to rise into Monday and Tuesday to 71. The weather service forecast the skies in Colorado Springs to remain mostly clear with sparse clouds throughout the week.

Late Wednesday night, there's a 20% chance of rain and snow showers that could continue into Thursday morning, the forecast read.

A fire weather watch is in effect from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening, the agency said.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible across the San Luis Valley and portions of the southeast plains Sunday through Tuesday as a combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry fuels result in elevated fire danger, the weather service said.

"Any activities which could spark a wildfire should be postponed on these days for much of the area," the forecast warned.

