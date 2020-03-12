Thursday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs ahead of a Friday storm that will bring 1-3 inches of snow to the area with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Springs residents will enjoy a temperate — albeit windy — day Thursday, with a high near 60, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
But a "slight drizzle" overnight will turn to rain and snow showers between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday. Precipitation will switch to "all snow" after 8 a.m., the weather service reports.
"It's still tricky," said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the weather service. "It's going to be so warm and initially the snow will melt, so trying to accumulate snow — it will be difficult to measure."
The heaviest snow is expected south and west of the city — this area will receive close to 3 inches. The north end of the city will receive less, around 1-2 inches, he said.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Friday: A snow/freezing drizzle mix becoming all snow after 8 a.m. Fog before 11 a.m. A high near 34, and winds from 15-35 mph. A 100% chance of snow; 1-3 inches expected.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy but gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-15 mph.