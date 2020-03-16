Monday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs before drizzle and snow enter the forecast overnight.
Temperatures will top out near 60 Monday, with winds from 5-15 mph. Drizzle and snow showers become possible overnight ahead of 5 a.m. Tuesday, though less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Drizzle and snow will remain possible Tuesday and re-enter the forecast Wednesday night through Thursday night. Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: A chance of drizzle (potentially freezing) and snow ahead of noon. Cloudy, though gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50, with winds 10-15 mph. Precipitation of less than a tenth of an inch expected.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 7 a.m., changing to snow; an 80% chance of precipitation. A high just under 50, with winds from 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 40 and winds from 10-15 mph.