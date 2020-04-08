Colorado Springs residents should enjoy sunny, warm weather Wednesday ahead of Thursday night, when showers become possible through Monday night.
Wednesday's high will top out near 70, with winds from 5-10 mph. Thursday will look similar, though the high will be 10 degrees cooler, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain showers enter the forecast overnight Thursday. A chance precipitation remains through Saturday night, when snow showers are possible. Snow showers will be likely Sunday into Monday night.
Dry weather should return Tuesday, though the high will only be 42.
Here's the forecast for the next few days:
Thursday: Partially sunny with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of showers overnight, mainly before midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 60, and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 and winds from 20-25 mph, and a 70% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high just over freezing and winds from 5-10 mph. Snow showers likely.