A pedestrian crossing an intersection through blowing wind and snow in downtown Colorado Springs on Feb. 25.

 (Chancey Bush, The Gazette)

Thursday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs ahead of a Friday storm that will bring 1-3 inches of snow to the area with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Springs residents will enjoy a temperate — albeit windy — day Thursday, with a high near 60, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

But a "slight drizzle" overnight will turn to rain and snow showers between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday. Precipitation will switch to "all snow" after 8 a.m., the weather service reports.

"It's still tricky," said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the weather service. "It's going to be so warm and initially the snow will melt, so trying to accumulate snow — it will be difficult to measure."

The heaviest snow is expected south and west of the city — this area will receive close to 3 inches. The north end of the city will receive less, around 1-2 inches, he said.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A snow/freezing drizzle mix becoming all snow after 8 a.m. Fog before 11 a.m. A high near 34, and winds from 15-35 mph. A 100% chance of snow; 1-3 inches expected.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy but gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-15 mph.

