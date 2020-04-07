Colorado Springs residents should enjoy sunny and warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday, should they choose to go outside, ahead of precipitation later in the week into next.
Tuesday's high will top out just under 75, with winds from 5-15 mph. Wednesday's weather will be similar. But rain and snow showers enter the forecast Thursday, persisting through Monday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A high near 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers.
Friday: A high just over 60, and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A high just under 60, and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., switching to potential rain showers.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 and wind from 10-15 mph. Snow showers likely.