Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by some light rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 60F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.