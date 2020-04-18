Saturday's forecast during the Air Force Academy graduation calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees, forecasters say.
The weather will likely remain dry during the flyover of the Thunderbirds.
Colorado Springs is forecast to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light winds are expected with the chance of precipitations at 60%.
"Saturday will start with a good amount of morning sunshine and temperatures will respond quickly — into the 50s and 60s for highs," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "A wave of afternoon and evening rain showers will push through, cooling us off quickly."
A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the Weather Service Saturday for portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Colorado.
From Sunday to Friday, "showers and thunderstorms will be possible every day, especially over the higher terrain. High elevation snow will also be possible during the afternoon and evenings, with patchy 1 to 2 inch amounts possible," the warning read.
"A more significant weather system is forecast to move across the region during the latter Tuesday and Wednesday time frame, and this system has the potential to bring a more significant threat of accumulations snow to the higher terrain," the Weather Service said. "This system also has the potential to bring a more significant threat of widespread rain and thunderstorms to the plains."
There’s a 40% chance of rain showers Sunday after 4 p.m., the weather service said. The high temperature Sunday is expected to be about 57 degrees.
Rain is expected to continue on Monday after 1 p.m., with the high temperature remaining at 60 degrees. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.
There’s a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the forecast reads. The low temperature is forecast to drop to 39 degrees Tuesday night.
Rain could continue Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said, before clearing up Thursday.
