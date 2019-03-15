Sunny skies will welcome Colorado Springs into the weekend as the Pikes Peak region continues to recover from a historic blizzard.
The National Weather Service expects clear skies Friday, Saturday, Sunday and most of Monday. High temperatures are in the mid to low 40s, though wind chill values could still reach as low as -5 early Friday.
Crews are still working to clear El Paso County roads that were blasted with snow during Wednesday's blizzard. The city's crews will be out in full force again Friday to finish plowing primary corridors in the north and northeast as well as residential areas that are barricaded by snow drifts.
County offices will be open Friday.
Some school districts remain closed, including Academy District 20, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Miami-Yoder School District and Calhan RJ1.
Though stranded drivers and semi-trucks on Interstate 25 were cleared to pass, law enforcement officials continue to report abandoned vehicles littered across the county to dispatchers Friday morning.
Front Range airports are inching toward normal operations. Only four flights were delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport Friday morning, while Denver International Airport saw 32 cancellations and 85 delays.