Colorado Springs woke to sunny skies Monday but others in Colorado were surveying their backyards after severe storms whipped eastern portions of the state while western dwellers were bracing for the potential of snow.
Seven tornadoes were confirmed on the plains late Sunday afternoon, beginning in southeastern Bent County and followed by more in northeastern Weld and Adams counties. Randy Gray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, told The Denver Post that most were short-lived and no injuries nor damage were reported.
Flights into Denver International Airport were redirected Sunday evening, some to the Colorado Springs Airport, where passengers took to social media to complain of long waits.
Severe weather remained in the northeast forecast Monday. In the Springs, the National Weather Service called for fair conditions to last through Memorial Day. But clouds are expected to gather the rest of the week, bringing slight chances of rain starting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, anyone who took the holiday weekend to travel to the Western Slope might be returning at the right time. Winter storm watches were in effect Monday for southwest areas around Durango and Telluride and up through Aspen, Vail and Steamboat Springs.