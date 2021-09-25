Fun in the park

Sandy Parrott plays with her 10-month-old daughter, Cleo, and dog, Rainbow, in Bear Creek Regional Park Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, as the Colorado Springs area had a break from the hot weather and smoky skies from the wildfires burning in the western United States. The Parrott family moved from New Zealand to Colorado Springs in July. The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Colorado Springs residents can expect a warm, sunny Saturday according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high temperature for Saturday will be near 80 degrees with a south-southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 miles per hour. The low will be around 50 degrees with a south southeast wind blowing 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly clear, the weather service says. 

The record high for Colorado Springs for Sept. 25 was set last year at 91 degrees. 

The forecast for Pueblo is 85 degrees and sunny with an east southeast wind blowing 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight temperatures will dip to a low around 51 degrees with the wind maintaining the same speed and direction.  

Load comments