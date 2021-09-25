Sandy Parrott plays with her 10-month-old daughter, Cleo, and dog, Rainbow, in Bear Creek Regional Park Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, as the Colorado Springs area had a break from the hot weather and smoky skies from the wildfires burning in the western United States. The Parrott family moved from New Zealand to Colorado Springs in July. The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)