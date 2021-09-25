Colorado Springs residents can expect a warm, sunny Saturday according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature for Saturday will be near 80 degrees with a south-southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 miles per hour. The low will be around 50 degrees with a south southeast wind blowing 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly clear, the weather service says.
The record high for Colorado Springs for Sept. 25 was set last year at 91 degrees.
The forecast for Pueblo is 85 degrees and sunny with an east southeast wind blowing 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight temperatures will dip to a low around 51 degrees with the wind maintaining the same speed and direction.