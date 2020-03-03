The remainder of the week should be sunny and relatively warm in Colorado Springs, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high just under 55, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the days will be near carbon copies, with similar highs and wind in the mix, the weather service reports.
The high for the week is forecast to come Saturday, at just under 65.
Precipitation is absent from the forecast the remainder of the week.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high around 55 and winds from 5-15.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10.