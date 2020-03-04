Garden Sky

Sunrise over the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

 (Photo by Richard Bittles, iStock)

Colorado Springs should remain sunny, dry and relatively warm through Sunday morning, when a chance of rain enters the forecast.

Wednesday will be clear, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation becomes possible Sunday, with a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. and winds around 15 mph.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10.

Tags

Load comments