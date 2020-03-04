Colorado Springs should remain sunny, dry and relatively warm through Sunday morning, when a chance of rain enters the forecast.
Wednesday will be clear, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation becomes possible Sunday, with a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. and winds around 15 mph.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10.