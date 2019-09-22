Sunny, dry conditions in the area of the Decker Fire in the Arkansas River Valley near Salida are expected to fuel the burn.
The fire grew slightly on Saturday, gaining 37 acres for a total of 937 acres burned. Of that, 293 acres is in the San Isabel National Forest and 634 acres in the Rio Grande National Forest.
The fire remains mostly within the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness, where the U.S. Forest Service estimates there is up to 80% tree mortality from beetle-kill and blow-down.
Authorities said the Decker Fire is being managed to remove the high-risk fuels from the landscape for ecological benefit and to reduce the risk for future catastrophic wildfire.
Crews from the Teton and Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Modules will continue with creating indirect line along the wilderness boundary on the west flank.
The Juniper Valley hand crew and the Wind Cave engine will continue constructing contingency lines along the Rainbow Trail on the east flank.
The fire may be visible from both the US Highway 50 and US Highway 285 corridors. Motorists are asked to not stop in the roadway and be clear of the roadway before stopping to observe the fire.