The sunny days keep on coming for Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Saturday's forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with a high temperature around 66 degrees with a northwest wind blowing 10 miles per hour, the national weather service reports. The low temperature for Saturday night is just below freezing at around 31 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Sunday is also forecast to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. That will fall to a low temperature of 40 degrees Sunday night with also with mostly clear skies, according to the national weather service.
The high temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday with a low of about 30 degrees Tuesday night. That will lead into a cooler Wednesday with a high temperature of about 46 degrees and a 20% chance of snow.
Colorado Springs has yet to see a measurable snowfall heading into mid November, officials with the national weather service said. However, 2021 still has a ways to go to beat the record for latest first snow.
The latest first snowfall in Colorado Springs happened about five years ago on Dec. 2, 2016, according to the national weather service. Whereas residents living in Pueblo in 1939 had to wait until Christmas Eve to see their first snow of the season in the latest first snow in Pueblo.